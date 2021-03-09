MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MDU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.9% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDU was $30.96, representing a -0.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.22 and a 106.4% increase over the 52 week low of $15.

MDU is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). MDU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports MDU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.13%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDU as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an increase of 24.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MDU at 1.42%.

