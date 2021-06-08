MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MDU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MDU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.72, the dividend yield is 2.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDU was $33.72, representing a -3.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.02 and a 68.94% increase over the 52 week low of $19.96.

MDU is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CRH PLC (CRH) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). MDU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.08. Zacks Investment Research reports MDU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.84%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDU Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDU as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an increase of 13.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MDU at 1.35%.

