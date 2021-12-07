MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.218 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MDU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.56, the dividend yield is 3.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDU was $28.56, representing a -18.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.02 and a 17.58% increase over the 52 week low of $24.29.

MDU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2. Zacks Investment Research reports MDU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.79%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

