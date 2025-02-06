MDU RESOURCES GROUP Earnings Results: $MDU Reports Quarterly Earnings

MDU RESOURCES GROUP ($MDU) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, beating estimates of $0.34 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $535,500,000, missing estimates of $798,469,640 by $-262,969,640.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MDU stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
MDU RESOURCES GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of MDU RESOURCES GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,851,903 shares (+79.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $225,535,058
- STATE STREET CORP added 5,221,788 shares (+83.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $79,295,983
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 3,012,452 shares (+134.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,745,891
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 2,407,377 shares (+79.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,557,464
- NORGES BANK removed 2,353,860 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,744,776
- FMR LLC removed 2,187,028 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,211,332
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC added 1,830,455 shares (+564.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,984,799
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
MDU RESOURCES GROUP Government Contracts
We have seen $8,290,054 of award payments to $MDU over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ID FLAP IDAHO NF17(1), MT. IDAHO GRADE ROAD REHABILITATION. THIS WORK CONSISTS OF ROAD REHABILITATION WITH...: $4,536,887
- THE CONTRACTOR SHALL PROVIDE ALL LABOR, MATERIALS, EQUIPMENT, MAINTENANCE, REPAIR, PLANT, PERSONNEL, MEANS ...: $713,694
- PORT SAN LUIS OBISPO BREAKWATER REPAIR, SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA: $494,086
- REPAIR UTILITY TRENCH: $466,138
- FOG SEAL FOR F.E. WARREN AFB.: $281,865
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.