MDU Resources Group About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MDU)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/23, MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2225, payable on 7/1/23. As a percentage of MDU's recent stock price of $21.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of MDU Resources Group Inc to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when MDU shares open for trading on 6/12/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MDU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.23% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MDU's low point in its 52 week range is $17.5084 per share, with $22.5921 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.98.
In Thursday trading, MDU Resources Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.
