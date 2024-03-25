News & Insights

Markets
MDU

MDU Resources Files With SEC For Planned Spinoff Of Its Construction Services Business

March 25, 2024 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) Monday said it has submitted a confidential draft registration statement on Form 10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the planned spinoff of its construction services business, Everus Construction Group.

MDU Resources expects the spinoff of Everus Construction Group to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"When the spinoff of the construction services business is complete late this year, MDU Resources will be a pure-play regulated energy delivery business," said Nicole A. Kivisto, president and CEO of MDU Resources. "This will allow MDU Resources and Everus each to focus on our individual business growth opportunities, which will allow us to continue to maximize value for shareholders."

MDU Resources had announced Nov. 2, 2023, that it intends to separate its construction services business as an independent, publicly traded company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.