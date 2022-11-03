MDU Resources Backs FY22 Earnings View; To Commence Review For MDU Construction Services - Update

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) on Thursday affirmed fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance in the range of $1.75 to $1.90.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.82 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the year, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA from continuing operations are expected in the range of $875 million to $925 million.

Further, MDU Resources said it plans to invest $702 million for capital projects in 2022. The capital program is expected to be largely funded from operating cash flows in the range of $550 million to $600 million.

The company, on a consolidated basis, anticipates 5-8 percent long-term compound annual growth on earnings per share.

In addition, MDU Resources said its Board has authorized management to commence a strategic review process for MDU Construction Services Group, Inc. with the objective of creating two pure-play public companies.

MDU Resources is working to complete the separation of Knife River, which, as previously announced, is expected to be effected as a tax-free spinoff to MDU Resources shareholders to be completed in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.