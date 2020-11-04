MDU Resources Announces Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources (MDU) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $153.1 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $137.6 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.59 billion from $1.56 billion last year.

MDU Resources earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $153.1 Mln. vs. $137.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 to $1.90

