MDU Resources Announces Capital Investment Plan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) said it plans to make capital investments totaling $3.0 billion for the five-year period from 2022-26. The company noted that acquisitions would be incremental to its capital investment plan.

MDU Resources said the capital investment plan includes meeting service needs related to customer growth and replacing, expanding and modernizing infrastructure within the electric and natural gas distribution systems. The company expects electric and natural gas utilities will grow rate base by approximately 5% annually over the next five years on a compound basis.

