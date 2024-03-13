MDU Resources Affirms 2024 Financial Guidance; Updates Long-Term Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) affirmed its 2024 guidance information, which was previously provided Feb. 8. The company noted that guidance does not include transaction costs or costs associated with standing up the construction services business as a separate public company. The announced tax-free spinoff of its construction services business is expected to be complete in late 2024.

Following the spinoff of the construction services business, MDU Resources expects 6% to 8% long-term compound annual growth on earnings per share.

