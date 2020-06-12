Markets
MDU Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 4.0% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MDU Resources Group Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.90% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $145,629,576 worth of MDU shares.

MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by MDU Resources Group Inc is $0.83/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/10/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for MDU, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

MDU+Dividend+History+Chart

MDU operates in the Electric Utilities sector, among companies like NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), and Companhia Paranaense De Energia - COPEL (ELP).

Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »

