MDT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.99, changing hands as high as $84.52 per share. Medtronic PLC shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MDT's low point in its 52 week range is $75.765 per share, with $114.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.07. The MDT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
