MDT Expands Agreement With Merit to Offer ViaVerte: Stock to Gain?

Medtronic plc MDT recently entered into a distribution agreement with Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) to offer FDA-cleared ViaVerte — a minimally invasive and implant free basivertebral nerve ablation (BVNA) system. ViaVerte BNVA expands the company’s world-leading pain interventions portfolio and gives patients and their physicians meaningful option for lasting relief.

This agreement underscores Medtronic’s ongoing momentum in strategic dealmaking, strengthening its leadership in key core franchises.

MDT Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Yesterday, MDT’s shares lost 0.7% following the announcement.

Medtronics’ portfolio of pain therapies includes spinal cord stimulation, vertebral augmentation, nerve ablation, bone tumor ablation and targeted drug delivery. The addition of an advanced steerable solution for BVNA expands this portfolio to directly meet the growing demand for this expanded therapy option. We expect the news to boost market sentiment toward MDT stock in the upcoming days.

Medtronic presently has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 6.46% compares with the industry’s 2.64%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.76%.

About MDT’s ViaVerte BVNA System

The ViaVerte BVNA system offers patients a minimally invasive, same day outpatient procedure. It is the first and only BVNA system with a physician-controlled, steerable mechanism that enables precise targeting of the basivertebral nerve for the treatment of chronic vertebrogenic lower back pain. The system is expected to be available later in 2026.

More on Medtronic’s Partnership With Merit

This exclusive agreement expands Medtronic’s comprehensive pain interventions portfolio and increases treatment options for patients living with chronic pain. Merit currently supplies Medtronic's Kyphon Xpander Inflation Syringes used in balloon kyphoplasty procedures and Kyphon KyphoFlex unipedicular steerable balloon catheter for treating vertebral compression fractures.

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Industry Prospects Favor MDT

According to the American Chronic Pain Association (“ACPA”), an estimated one in three Americans suffers from some type of chronic pain. BVNA is a rapidly growing therapy option for patients suffering from chronic low-back pain caused by damaged vertebral endplates. As per Dataintelo’s latest research, the global BNVA systems market size reached $650 million in 2024 and is experiencing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%, expected to reach $1.56 billion by 2033.

Another Recent Development by MDT

On Monday, Medtronic received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for an expanded indication for its OmniaSecure defibrillation lead. It is approved for placement in the left bundle branch (LBB) area, in which the lead can be used for conduction system pacing (CSP) to closely mimic the heart's natural physiology. Patients in need of cardiac resynchronization may benefit from left bundle branch optimized cardiac resynchronization therapy (LOT-CRT), a novel therapy that combines CSP with left-ventricular pacing to further improve patient outcomes.

MDT Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, MDT’s shares have lost 1.8% compared with the industry’s 20.5% decline.

Medtronic’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Medtronic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.5% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13.6% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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