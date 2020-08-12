MDT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $102.56, changing hands as high as $102.75 per share. Medtronic PLC shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDT's low point in its 52 week range is $72.13 per share, with $122.1477 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.38. The MDT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

