MDRX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: MDRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.47, changing hands as low as $10.26 per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDRX's low point in its 52 week range is $8.54 per share, with $14.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.43.

