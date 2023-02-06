MDRX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Veradigm Inc (Symbol: MDRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.97, changing hands as low as $16.84 per share. Veradigm Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDRX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.59 per share, with $23.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.95.

