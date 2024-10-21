News & Insights

mDR Limited’s Strategic Securities Transactions in October

October 21, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

mDR Limited (SG:Y3D) has released an update.

mDR Limited has made significant moves in the stock market, acquiring quoted securities worth approximately S$5.23 million and selling others valued at around S$4.4 million between October 10 and October 18, 2024. These transactions represent 5.4% and 4.6%, respectively, of the company’s latest audited net tangible assets, highlighting mDR’s active management of its investment portfolio.

