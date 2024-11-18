mDR Limited’s Strategic Securities Transactions

mDR Limited (SG:Y3D) has released an update.

mDR Limited has made strategic moves in the stock market by acquiring quoted securities worth approximately S$8.2 million, which represents 8.5% of their net tangible assets, while also selling securities for S$3.8 million, accounting for 3.9% of their assets. These transactions reflect the company’s dynamic approach to managing their investment portfolio and optimizing asset value.

