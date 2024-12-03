News & Insights

Stocks

mDR Limited Completes Capital Reduction Strategy

December 03, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

mDR Limited (SG:Y3D) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

mDR Limited has successfully completed its proposed capital reduction, effective December 3, 2024. The company now has an issued and fully paid-up share capital of S$95,878,751, consisting of over 907 million ordinary shares. This move marks a significant step in mDR’s financial strategy, potentially impacting its stock value in the market.

For further insights into SG:Y3D stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.