mDR Limited Completes Capital Reduction Strategy

mDR Limited (SG:Y3D) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

mDR Limited has successfully completed its proposed capital reduction, effective December 3, 2024. The company now has an issued and fully paid-up share capital of S$95,878,751, consisting of over 907 million ordinary shares. This move marks a significant step in mDR’s financial strategy, potentially impacting its stock value in the market.

For further insights into SG:Y3D stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.