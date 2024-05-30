mDR Limited Adjusts Investment Portfolio

mDR Limited (SG:Y3D) has released an update.

mDR Limited has actively managed its financial portfolio, acquiring quoted securities worth S$4,371,413 and selling securities valued at approximately S$4,426,037 between December 2023 and May 2024. These transactions represent around 4.5% and 4.6% of the group’s net tangible assets respectively, indicating a strategic adjustment in their investment approach. Following these acquisitions and sales, the group’s investment cost as a percentage of net tangible assets has slightly increased from 194.6% to 195.1%.

