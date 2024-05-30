News & Insights

Stocks

mDR Limited Adjusts Investment Portfolio

May 30, 2024 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

mDR Limited (SG:Y3D) has released an update.

mDR Limited has actively managed its financial portfolio, acquiring quoted securities worth S$4,371,413 and selling securities valued at approximately S$4,426,037 between December 2023 and May 2024. These transactions represent around 4.5% and 4.6% of the group’s net tangible assets respectively, indicating a strategic adjustment in their investment approach. Following these acquisitions and sales, the group’s investment cost as a percentage of net tangible assets has slightly increased from 194.6% to 195.1%.

For further insights into SG:Y3D stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.