MDLA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Medallia Inc (Symbol: MDLA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.30, changing hands as high as $33.50 per share. Medallia Inc shares are currently trading up about 16.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDLA's low point in its 52 week range is $23.58 per share, with $48.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.11.

