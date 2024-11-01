News & Insights

MDJM Ltd Appoints New Director Yuan Gong

November 01, 2024 — 09:27 am EDT

MDJM (MDJH) has released an update.

MDJM Ltd has announced a change in its board of directors with the resignation of Liang Zhang, who left for personal reasons but will remain a shareholder. Yuan Gong, with extensive experience in financial management and advisory roles, has been appointed as the new director, bringing valuable expertise to the company.

