MDJM Ltd Appoints New Director Yuan Gong

MDJM (MDJH) has released an update.

MDJM Ltd has announced a change in its board of directors with the resignation of Liang Zhang, who left for personal reasons but will remain a shareholder. Yuan Gong, with extensive experience in financial management and advisory roles, has been appointed as the new director, bringing valuable expertise to the company.

For further insights into MDJH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.