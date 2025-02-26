$MDGL stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MDGL stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $77,387,441 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MDGL:
$MDGL Insider Trading Activity
$MDGL insiders have traded $MDGL stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD S LEVY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,254,703.
- FRED B CRAVES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $2,326,149.
- WILLIAM JOHN SIBOLD (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,947 shares for an estimated $2,082,510.
- REBECCA TAUB (Pres., R&D, and CMO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,337 shares for an estimated $679,025.
- CAROLE HUNTSMAN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,035 shares for an estimated $334,369.
- ROBERT E. WALTERMIRE (Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 545 shares for an estimated $155,376.
- SHANNON T KELLEY (General Counsel) sold 277 shares for an estimated $75,734
$MDGL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $MDGL stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 371,771 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,717,377
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 269,766 shares (-10.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,241,694
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 264,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,153,412
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 183,818 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,720,720
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 162,027 shares (+110.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,996,671
- TCG CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 149,283 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,680,838
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 144,933 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,721,975
