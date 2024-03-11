Mdf Commerce To Be Acquired By Funds Managed By KKR - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) has entered into an arrangement agreement to be acquired by funds managed by KKR in an all-cash deal. Upon completion, mdf commerce will become a privately held company. mdf commerce shareholders will receive C$5.80 in cash per share, representing C$255 million in total equity value. mdf said the transaction is the result of an extensive formal sale process conducted by the Board.

KKR is making investment in mdf commerce through Ascendant Strategy, which invests in middle market businesses in North America as part of KKR's Americas Private Equity platform.

