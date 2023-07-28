MDC's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Net New Orders Increase

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. MDC reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the metrics declined year over year.



Following the results, shares of this leading homebuilder gained 0.8% on Jul 27.



MDC is benefiting from improved the supply-chain scenario and an increase material availability, compared with the pandemic level. In the quarter, it witnessed sequential improvement in the average construction build time for the homes closed this and is now projecting construction build time of under 180 days for the new home starts. The company expects its inventory turns and capital efficiency to improve in the upcoming period, courtesy of enhanced building conditions and its keen focus on spec inventory.

Earnings & Revenues Discussion

The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, which significantly beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 69 cents per share by 79.7%. Yet, the bottom line decreased 52.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.59 per share. The downside was due to softer housing revenues and higher costs.

Total revenues (including Home sale revenues and Financial Services revenues) of $1.14 billion topped the consensus mark of $938 million by 21.1% but declined 23.6% on a year-over-year basis from $1.49 billion reported a year ago.

Segment Details

Homebuilding: Home sale revenues of $1.1 billion fell 24.1% from the prior-year period’s levels, due to a 4% lower average selling price or ASP. Homebuilding revenues topped our model’s prediction of $915.8 million by 19.6%.



Units delivered were also down 20.8% from the year-ago level to 2,009 homes. Our model predicted 1,665 units delivered for the reported quarter.



Net new orders grew 54.3% year over year to 2,167 units year driven by an increase in the monthly sales absorption pace, which was backed by the high pace of gross orders as well as a decrease in cancellations as a percentage of gross sales. The value of net orders increased 36.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $1.21 billion, backed by the increase in net new orders. The uptrend of the new home market is driven by reduced existing home supply. The company’s net new orders’ units and value topped our model’s expectation of 1,851 units and $1.1 billion, respectively.



Cancellations, as a percentage of gross sales, decreased year over year to 20.2% from 37.2%. The monthly absorption rate also increased 34% year over year.



At the end of the quarter, the backlog totaled 3,048 homes, down 59% from a year ago. Potential housing revenues from backlog plunged 60% from the prior-year period’s levels to $1.76 billion due to a 3% lower ASP of $578,500.



Housing gross margin contracted 1,040 basis points (bps) year over year to 16.4%. This contraction was due to an increase in both incentives and construction costs year over year. The metric, however, topped our model’s prediction of 14.7% by 170 bps.



Selling, general and administrative expenses — as a percentage of housing revenues — increased 50 bps from the year-ago quarter’s figure to 9.7%.



Financial Services’ revenues declined 10% year over year to $32.6 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

MDC had cash and cash equivalents of $1.01 billion in the Homebuilding segment and $140.6 million in the Financial Services unit as of Jun 30, 2023. This compares with 2022-end numbers of $696.1 million and $17.9 million, respectively.



Total inventories declined to $3.15 billion from $3.52 billion at the 2022-end. Lots owned and optioned of 22,309 on June 2023-end was down 33% from 33,130 at June 2022-end.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $225.8 million in the quarter, compared with $53 million a year ago.

Q3 & 2023 Outlook

For third-quarter 2023, the company expects home deliveries to be between 1,850 units and 2,000 units. This indicates a fall from 2,387 units reported in third-quarter 2022. The ASP is anticipated to be approximately $555,000, compared with $590,000 reported a year ago.



Housing gross margin (assuming no impairments or warranty adjustments) is anticipated to be between 18% and 19%, compared with 22.7% reported in the prior-year period.



For 2023, the company expects home deliveries to be at least 8,000 units, compared with 9,710 units delivered in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.