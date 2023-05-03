MDC's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Orders Decline

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. MDC reported impressive earnings for first-quarter 2023. Its earnings handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues also beat the same, backed by improving mortgage rates and a low unemployment rate. Impressively, MDC expects an increasing community count to help drive volume in 2023.



However, earnings and revenues declined year over year due to volatile market conditions. Shares of this leading homebuilder fell 1.41% on May 2, post-earnings release.



MDC's executive chairman, Larry A. Mizel, said, "2023 is off to a great start, thanks to a combination of improved market conditions and strategic pricing initiatives, we have seen a rebound in homebuying activity to start the year. Net new orders in the first quarter increased significantly relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, as buyers returned to the market for the start of the spring selling season. Order momentum built as the quarter progressed, and we saw order totals increase on a sequential basis each month."

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which strongly beat the consensus estimate of 44 cents by 145.5%. Yet, the bottom line decreased by 46.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.02. The downside was due to moderation in housing demand and other industry headwinds.

Total revenues (including Home sale revenues and Financial Services revenues) of $1.05 billion topped the consensus mark of $889 million by 18.1% but declined 17.3% on a year-over-year basis from $1.27 billion reported a year ago.

Segment Details

Homebuilding: Home sale revenues of $1.02 billion fell 17.7% from the prior-year period’s levels, thanks to a 0.9% lower average selling price or ASP. Units delivered were down 17.1% from the year-ago level to 1,851 homes.



Gross new orders fell 33.4% from the prior-year quarter to 2,520 homes and net new orders fell 43.9% to 1,767 units. The value of net orders also declined 48% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $957.3 million due to a 7.1% lower ASP of net orders. Cancellations, as a percentage of gross sales, increased to 29.9% from 16.7%. The monthly absorption rate was also down 53% year over year.



At the end of the quarter, the backlog totaled 2,890 homes, down 66% from a year ago. Potential housing revenues from backlog dipped 66% from the prior-year period’s levels to $1.66 billion due to a 1% higher ASP.



Housing gross margin contracted 890 basis points (bps) year over year to 16.8%. Selling, general and administrative expenses — as a percentage of housing revenues — improved 110 bps from the year-ago quarter’s figure to 9.3%.



Financial Services’ revenues rose 1.2% year over year to $29.5 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

MDC had cash and cash equivalents of $781.7 million in the Homebuilding segment and $21 million in the Financial Services unit as of Mar 31, 2023. This compares with 2022-end numbers of $696.1 million and $17.9 million, respectively.



Inventories declined to $3.26 billion from $3.52 billion at the 2022-end. Lots owned and optioned of 22,942 on March 2023-end was down by 39% from 25,302 at 2022-end. The debt to capital ratio was 32.3% on Mar 31, 2023 versus 32.6% at 2022-end.



Net cash provided by operations was $426.2 million compared with $118.1 million a year ago.

Q2 2023 Guidance

For second-quarter 2023, the company expects home deliveries of between 1,600 and 1,700 units. This indicates a fall from 2,233 units reported in first-quarter 2022. The average selling price is likely to be approximately $550,000 compared with $556,000 reported a year ago. Housing gross margin (assuming no impairments or warranty adjustments) is anticipated at 17% compared with 25.7% reported in the prior-year period.

Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

MDC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PulteGroup Inc. PHM started 2023 on an impressive note. The company reported first-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.



PHM witnessed solid gross orders, closings and margins in the first quarter and posted a 28% increase in earnings per share (EPS) and a 12-month return on equity of 32%.



D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Mar 31, 2023) results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Although earnings and revenues declined on a year-over-year basis on prevailing softness in the market, DHI highlighted that net sales orders increased 73% from the fiscal first quarter, defying the prevailing higher mortgage rates and inflationary pressures.



Meritage Homes Corporation MTH reported better-than-expected results for first-quarter 2023. Both earnings and total closing revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The metrics, however, declined from the year-ago quarter’s levels owing to ongoing macroeconomic woes. Impressively, MTH paid its first-ever cash dividend of 27 cents per share in the first quarter, totaling $9.9 million.

