Is MDCMX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Muni - Bonds funds, consider BlackRock CA Municipals Opportunities A1 (MDCMX) as a possibility. MDCMX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

MDCMX is one of many Muni - Bonds funds to choose from. Muni - Bonds funds invest in debt securities issued by states and local municipalities, which are typically used to pay for infrastructure construction, schools, and other government functions. These securities can be backed by taxes (revenue bonds), but others are known as " general obligation " and are not necessarily backed by a defined source. These bonds are especially attractive because of their inherent tax benefits.

History of Fund/Manager

BlackRock is responsible for MDCMX, and the company is based out of New York, NY. BlackRock CA Municipals Opportunities A1 made its debut in October of 1994, and since then, MDCMX has accumulated about $66.80 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 2.42%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 2.44%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of MDCMX over the past three years is 6.19% compared to the category average of 12.41%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 5.81% compared to the category average of 13.13%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

With a beta of 0.53, this fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, MDCMX has a positive alpha of 1.08, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, MDCMX has 59.8% in high quality bonds rated at least 'AA' or higher, while 27.56% are of medium quality, with ratings of 'A' to 'BBB'. The fund has an average quality of A, and focuses on high quality securities.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, MDCMX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.53% compared to the category average of 0.87%. MDCMX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, BlackRock CA Municipals Opportunities A1 ( MDCMX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, better downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

