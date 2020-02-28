MDC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.87, changing hands as low as $38.71 per share. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDC's low point in its 52 week range is $27.13 per share, with $48.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.57.

