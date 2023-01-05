MDC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.55, changing hands as high as $33.56 per share. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDC's low point in its 52 week range is $27.04 per share, with $56.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.60.

