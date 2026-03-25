MDB's Atlas Outlook Reflects Caution: Is Growth Losing Momentum?

MongoDB MDB has built its cloud growth engine on Atlas, a consumption-based database platform that serves as the clearest indicator of enterprise demand health. Unlike traditional subscription models, Atlas customers begin on a free tier before scaling into paid workloads, extending the gap between customer acquisition and revenue realization. With Atlas accounting for 72% of fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues, the pace at which these workloads mature directly shapes MongoDB’s growth trajectory, and that pace now appears to be moderating.



MongoDB expects Atlas growth of 26% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, decelerating further to 21% to 23% for fiscal 2027, down from the 29% delivered across both the fourth quarter and fiscal 2026. This is not merely a guidance reset. It reflects the structural reality that as Atlas scales, sustaining high growth rates demands proportionally larger workload expansions from an already committed enterprise base. Total revenue guidance of $2.86 billion to $2.90 billion implies full-year growth of 16% to 18%, a clear step down from fiscal 2026's 23%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MongoDB’s fiscal 2027 revenues is pegged at $2.89 billion, indicating 17.16% year-over-year growth, closely aligning with guidance.



The consumption-driven model limits forward visibility, particularly in an environment where enterprise spending remains measured. Large workload expansions are becoming more deliberate, and recent strength driven by sizable deals may not repeat consistently. At the same time, while AI-related use cases are expanding, they remain early and not yet material enough to offset broader deceleration. The current trajectory suggests that while demand remains intact, the pace of expansion is becoming more tempered, raising valid questions around whether growth is beginning to lose momentum.

MDB Faces Stiff Competition

In the consumption-based data platform space, MongoDB faces competition from Snowflake SNOW and Datadog DDOG. Snowflake is expanding its data cloud with a diversified mix of analytics and AI workloads, supported by multiple monetization levers. In comparison, MongoDB remains more concentrated around database-driven consumption.



Datadog continues to grow on its observability-led platform. Datadog benefits from diversified use cases across monitoring, security and logs, supporting steady demand. This contrasts with MongoDB’s growth, which remains more tied to workload ramp.



Snowflake and Datadog highlight a more diversified demand base, while MongoDB’s growth remains more sensitive to usage variability and deal timing.

MDB’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MongoDB shares have plunged 20.3% in the past six-month period compared with the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s decline of 24.2% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 1.6%.

MDB’s 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MongoDB stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 6.89X compared with the industry’s 3.83X. MDB has a Value Score of F.

MDB Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share, down by 2 cents over the past 30 days, indicating 17% growth year over year.

MongoDB, Inc. Price and Consensus

MongoDB, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MongoDB, Inc. Quote

MongoDB currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.