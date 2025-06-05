$MDB stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MDB stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,598,354,457 of trading volume.

$MDB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MDB:

$MDB insiders have traded $MDB stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEV ITTYCHERIA (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 46,098 shares for an estimated $10,499,078 .

. DWIGHT A MERRIMAN has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 16,899 shares for an estimated $4,543,282 .

. MICHAEL LAWRENCE GORDON (COO and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,339,253 .

. HOPE F COCHRAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,350 shares for an estimated $518,974 .

. THOMAS BULL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,470 shares for an estimated $447,629 .

. CEDRIC PECH (President, Field Operations) sold 1,690 shares for an estimated $292,809

SRDJAN TANJGA (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 525 shares for an estimated $90,962.

$MDB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 371 institutional investors add shares of $MDB stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MDB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDB in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

$MDB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MDB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $284.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $160.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $225.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $344.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Blair Abernethy from UBS set a target price of $350.0 on 03/04/2025

