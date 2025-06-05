$MDB stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MDB stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,598,354,457 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MDB:
$MDB Insider Trading Activity
$MDB insiders have traded $MDB stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DEV ITTYCHERIA (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 46,098 shares for an estimated $10,499,078.
- DWIGHT A MERRIMAN has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 16,899 shares for an estimated $4,543,282.
- MICHAEL LAWRENCE GORDON (COO and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,339,253.
- HOPE F COCHRAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,350 shares for an estimated $518,974.
- THOMAS BULL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,470 shares for an estimated $447,629.
- CEDRIC PECH (President, Field Operations) sold 1,690 shares for an estimated $292,809
- SRDJAN TANJGA (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 525 shares for an estimated $90,962.
$MDB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 371 institutional investors add shares of $MDB stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 10,489,000 shares (+29968.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,839,770,600
- FMR LLC removed 2,387,946 shares (-68.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $418,845,728
- FIL LTD added 1,629,144 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $285,751,857
- SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,396,718 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $244,984,337
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,155,682 shares (+484.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $202,706,622
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 921,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $161,543,400
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 836,445 shares (-40.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,712,453
$MDB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDB in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024
$MDB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MDB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $284.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $160.0 on 04/25/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $225.0 on 03/06/2025
- Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $344.0 on 03/05/2025
- Blair Abernethy from UBS set a target price of $350.0 on 03/04/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.