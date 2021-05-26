MDB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $292.32, changing hands as high as $299.85 per share. MongoDB Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDB's low point in its 52 week range is $186.27 per share, with $428.965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $299.63.

