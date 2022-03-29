MDB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $431.66, changing hands as high as $440.89 per share. MongoDB Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDB's low point in its 52 week range is $238.01 per share, with $589.1823 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $435.21.

