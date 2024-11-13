MDB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $312.41, changing hands as high as $314.49 per share. MongoDB Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDB's low point in its 52 week range is $212.74 per share, with $509.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $317.26.

