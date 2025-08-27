MDB Capital Holdings Plans PatVest IPO

MDB Capital Holdings(NASDAQ:MDBH) reported fiscal second quarter 2025 (period ended June 30, 2025) results on August 27, 2025, highlighting $3.4 million in cash utilization for the first half of the year and no completed financings during the quarter. Management outlined a strategic pivot to expand its deal pipeline beyond life sciences, announced a planned 2026 public spin-off of its PatVest legal tech subsidiary, and described new syndication partnerships to broaden its investor community. The following insights detail the most significant developments and risks discussed on the call.

Cash burn increases as MDB Capital Holdings delays financings

During the first half of 2025, the company’s cash utilization totaled $3.4 million, driven by the absence of completed financings and ongoing investments in scaling its community and deal infrastructure. This marks a period of elevated cash outflows without offsetting revenue, increasing the importance of near-term capital-raising activities.

"For the first six months of 2025, we had cash utilization of $3.4 million, and we expect to be closing some finance in February '25 to reduce or eliminate that cash usage."

-- Chris Marlett, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder

MDB Capital Holdings faces heightened execution risk if anticipated financings do not close as planned, which could further pressure its balance sheet and limit operational flexibility for long-term investors.

MDBH diversifies pipeline beyond life sciences

Management described a major strategic shift to include profitable, non-life science companies in its IPO pipeline, launching its first such deal in the beverage sector while maintaining a focus on high-upside biotech and metabolic health assets. This approach aims to balance traditional "big idea" opportunities with more near-term, revenue-driven deals that align with current public market preferences.

"So to that end, today, we filed the prospectus for what I think is going to be potentially the next, you know, monster beverage type opportunity in the beverage space."

-- Chris Marlett, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder

Expanding into profitable, non-biotech segments could accelerate deal velocity, attract a broader investor base, and reduce reliance on the currently challenged life sciences sector.

PatVest spin-off targets legal tech value creation

In addition to its broker-dealer and technology incubation activities, the company plans to spin off its legal tech and intellectual property law business, PatVest, as a stand-alone public company in 2026. This segment leverages Arizona’s regulatory framework for non-lawyer ownership and is positioned to capitalize on the AI-driven transformation of intellectual property law practices.

"We've made the decision that as that sort of new big idea of this law firm is developed, it's ready to be spun out as its own independent public company. We really believe that this is a transformational shift. And so we are now making preparation to spin that off as its own company and take it public sometime in 2026."

-- Chris Marlett, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder

If completed, the PatVest spin-out could unlock currently unrecognized asset value and provide investors with direct exposure to both a novel law firm model and MDB Capital Holdings’ legacy public venture operations.

Looking Ahead

Management expects to close new financings in February 2025 to offset ongoing cash burn. The company confirmed plans to spin out PatVest as a public company in 2026, with details on distribution and ownership structure to be announced. No formal quantitative revenue or earnings guidance was provided for the remainder of 2025, and future deal activity will depend on market and investor demand.

