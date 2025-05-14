MDB Capital Holdings, LLC to Host Webinar Discussing First Quarter 2025 Results

MDB Capital Holdings will host a webinar on May 21, 2025, to discuss Q1 2025 financial results.

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, a public venture platform focused on disruptive technology, will host a Zoom webinar on May 21, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter results for 2025. CEO Christopher Marlett and other management team members will present recent developments, ongoing initiatives, and future milestones, followed by a Q&A session. Investors are encouraged to pre-register for the webinar, which will also be accessible through MDB's investor relations website. Founded in 1997, MDB Capital specializes in community-driven financings of early-stage deep technology companies. The press release includes forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

Potential Positives

MDB Capital Holdings is hosting a webinar to discuss its first quarter 2025 results, indicating transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed.

The involvement of CEO Christopher Marlett and the management team in the call signals strong leadership engagement with stakeholders.

Pre-registration for the webinar provides an accessible platform for investors to connect with the company and learn about strategic developments and potential milestones.

Potential Negatives

MDB Capital Holdings is relying on a webinar to share its first quarter results, which may indicate a lack of confidence in traditional press releases or a need for more interactive communication with investors.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" and associated risks may raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance and the uncertainties that come with it.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the MDB webinar on May 21, 2025?

The webinar will discuss MDB's first quarter 2025 results and company updates.

How can I access the MDB Capital Holdings webinar?

Investors can access the webinar via a pre-registration link or through MDB's investor relations website.

Who will lead the MDB webinar?

Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB, will lead the webinar along with the management team.

What can participants expect during the MDB webinar?

Participants can expect a review of recent developments, ongoing initiatives, and a Q&A session.

What does MDB Capital focus on as a public venture platform?

MDB Capital focuses on launching disruptive technology companies through community-driven financings and public venture capital.

$MDBH Insider Trading Activity

$MDBH insiders have traded $MDBH stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 25 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY DIGIANDOMENICO (Co-Founder) has made 25 purchases buying 18,233 shares for an estimated $112,895 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEREMY WILLIAM JAMES (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 6,661 shares for an estimated $53,522.

$MDBH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $MDBH stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Addison, Texas, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH)



(“MDB”), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading disruptive technology companies, plans to host a Zoom webinar on Wednesday May 21, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the first quarter 2025. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.





Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB will lead the call and will be joined by other members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer period.





Investors can pre-register now for the Zoom webinar





HERE





.





The live webinar can also be accessed on the day of the event through MDB’s investor relations website at



https://investors.mdb.com/



.







About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC







Founded in 1997, MDB Capital makes investments that can change lives by discovering and transforming deep technology Big Ideas into valuable public companies through a unique approach to public venture capital. This approach focuses on community-driven financings of pre-revenue, early-stage deep technology companies through early initial public offerings (IPOs), primarily listed on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for already public companies that fit MDB's overall investment criteria.





MDB Capital is the brand under which MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries operate and provide services. This includes MDB Capital, a self-clearing broker-dealer with the MDB Direct trading platform, and PatentVest, the first integrated, intellectual property (IP) intelligence, strategy consulting and IP law firm. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer, a member of FINRA and a member of SIPC.





For more information, please visit



www.mdb.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.









Investor Relations Contact:









IR@mdb.com













Media Contact:













press@mdb.com









