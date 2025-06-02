MDB Capital Holdings Announces Leadership Changes in Board of Directors

MDB Capital Holdings announces leadership changes: Matthew Hayden becomes Entrepreneur in Residence, Dan Torpey appointed Chair of Audit Committee.

Quiver AI Summary

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, a public venture platform specializing in disruptive technology companies, announced leadership changes within its Board of Directors. Matthew Hayden, who has been a board director since July 2022, will transition to a new role as Entrepreneur in Residence, effective June 30, 2025, leveraging his extensive experience to support early-stage companies and enhance MDB's public venture community. CEO Christopher Marlett praised Hayden's contributions to the company's growth and anticipates his continued impact in the new position. Additionally, Dan Torpey has been named Chair of the Audit Committee, bringing 24 years of experience from Ernst & Young. These leadership transitions are part of MDB's strategy to strengthen its governance and support its mission in launching transformative technology ventures.

Potential Positives

Matthew Hayden's transition to Entrepreneur in Residence showcases MDB's commitment to leveraging experienced leadership for future growth in disruptive technology.

Dan Torpey's appointment as Chair of the Audit Committee enhances MDB's governance, bringing extensive expertise in accounting and compliance to the leadership team.

The leadership transitions reflect MDB's strategic focus on building a world-class team to support its mission of launching transformative technology ventures.

Potential Negatives

Matthew Hayden stepping down from the Board of Directors may raise concerns about leadership stability and the potential impact on strategic direction.



The reliance on forward-looking statements with warnings about risks and uncertainties might indicate a lack of confidence in future performance, which could deter potential investors.



The restructuring of leadership could be interpreted as an admission that changes are necessary for improvement, signaling potential underlying issues within the organization.

FAQ

What leadership changes were announced by MDB Capital Holdings?

MDB Capital Holdings announced that Matthew Hayden will step down as a director and become Entrepreneur in Residence, and Dan Torpey will chair the Audit Committee.

What role will Matthew Hayden assume at MDB?

Matthew Hayden will become Entrepreneur in Residence, leveraging his experience to support early-stage disruptive technology companies.

How does MDB Capital strengthen its governance?

MDB strengthens its governance by appointing experienced leaders like Dan Torpey, who brings 24 years of expertise in assurance and auditing.

What is the focus of MDB Capital Holdings?

MDB Capital focuses on launching innovative technology companies through community-driven financings and early public offerings, primarily on NASDAQ.

How can I learn more about MDB Capital Holdings?

You can learn more about MDB Capital Holdings by visiting their website at www.mdb.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MDBH Insider Trading Activity

$MDBH insiders have traded $MDBH stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 27 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY DIGIANDOMENICO (Co-Founder) has made 25 purchases buying 18,233 shares for an estimated $112,895 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER A MARLETT (Co-Founder) has made 2 purchases buying 2,575 shares for an estimated $9,769 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MDBH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $MDBH stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Addison, TX, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) (“MDB”), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading disruptive technology companies, today announced key leadership transitions within its Board of Directors.





Matthew Hayden, a board director since July 2022, will step down effective June 30, 2025, to assume a newly created role as Entrepreneur in Residence. In this position, Mr. Hayden will continue to support MDB’s mission by applying his three decades of experience as an operator, investor, and strategic advisor to help guide early-stage disruptive technology companies through launch and growth while significantly expanding the firm’s public venture community.





“Matt has been an integral part of our board and played a vital role in taking MDB from a private company to a publicly traded leader in public venture,” said Christopher Marlett, Co-founder and CEO of MDB. “We are grateful for his continued partnership and look forward to the impact he will have in this next chapter as we scale the platform and expand our founder and investor community.”





In addition, current board director Dan Torpey has been appointed Chair of the Audit Committee, effective February 13, 2025. Torpey, who joined the Audit Committee in June 2024, brings 24 years of experience as an Assurance Partner at Ernst & Young LLP. His expertise spans accounting, auditing, compliance, financial reporting, fraud detection, and corporate investigations — all of which continue to strengthen MDB’s governance and operational rigor.





These transitions reflect MDB’s commitment to building a world-class leadership team to support its strategy of launching and scaling transformational technology ventures.







About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC







Founded in 1997, MDB focuses on launching "Big Ideas" into valuable public companies with a better approach to public venture capital. This approach involves community-driven financings of pre-revenue, early-stage disruptive technology companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for already public companies that fit MDB's overall criteria for investment.





MDB Capital is the brand under which MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries operate and provide services, which includes a self-clearing broker-dealer and trading platform and an integrated, intellectual property (IP) strategy consulting and law firm. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC.





For more information, please visit



www.mdb.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.









Investor Relations Contact:









IR@mdb.com













Media Contact:









press@mdb.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.