MDA Space (TSX:MDA) Price Target Increased by 14.44% to 55.15

The average one-year price target for MDA Space (TSX:MDA) has been revised to $55.15 / share. This is an increase of 14.44% from the prior estimate of $48.20 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.96 to a high of $76.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.44% from the latest reported closing price of $38.45 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UFO - Procure Space ETF holds 200K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing an increase of 38.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDA by 10.16% over the last quarter.

CIGRX - Calamos International Growth Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

CRNSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL SMALL-CAP FUND Institutional Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 8.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDA by 27.20% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 15.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDA by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 38.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDA by 178.58% over the last quarter.

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