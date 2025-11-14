MDA Space Q3 Earrings Decline; Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - MDA Space Ltd. (MDA.TO, MDALF), a Canadian space technology company, on Friday reported that its net income declined while adjusted net income increased in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income declined to C$29 million from C$36.3 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.19 versus $0.24 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income increased to C$46.1 million from C$34.7 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.35 versus $0.28 last year.

EBITDA increased to C$85.9 million from C$64 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to C$82.8 million from C$55.5 million in the prior year.

Operating income decreased to C$33.1 million from C$35.5 million in the prior year.

Revenue surged to C$409.8 million from C$281.4 million in the previous year.

Further, the company reaffirmed full-year 2025 guidance, expected revenue to range between $1.57 and $1.63 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 48% at the mid-point of guidance.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to range between $305 and $320 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 45% at the mid-point of guidance

On Thursday, MDA Space closed trading 4.88% lesser at CAD 21.43 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.