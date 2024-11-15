MDA Space Ltd. Shows Impressive Q3 2024 Growth

MDA Ltd (TSE:MDA) has released an update.

MDA Space Ltd. reported a strong third quarter for 2024, with a notable 49% increase in its backlog to $4.6 billion and a 38% rise in revenue, reaching $282.4 million. The company also achieved significant progress on major projects, including the Canadarm3 program and the MDA CHORUS™ Earth Observation constellation. These results showcase MDA’s robust financial performance and strategic advancements in the global space industry.

