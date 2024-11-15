News & Insights

Stocks

MDA Space Ltd. Shows Impressive Q3 2024 Growth

November 15, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MDA Ltd (TSE:MDA) has released an update.

MDA Space Ltd. reported a strong third quarter for 2024, with a notable 49% increase in its backlog to $4.6 billion and a 38% rise in revenue, reaching $282.4 million. The company also achieved significant progress on major projects, including the Canadarm3 program and the MDA CHORUS™ Earth Observation constellation. These results showcase MDA’s robust financial performance and strategic advancements in the global space industry.

For further insights into TSE:MDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.