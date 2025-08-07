MDA Space Earnings Up In Q2; Guides FY25

(RTTNews) - MDA Space Ltd. (MDA.TO, MDALF), a Canadian space technology company, on Thursday announced net income increased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income increased to C$27.2 million from C$11 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were C$0.21 versus C$0.09 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income increased to C$48.1 million from C$23.4 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were C$0.38 versus C$0.19 last year.

EBITDA increased to C$60.8 million from C$44.2 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to C$76.3 million from C$48.7 million in the previous year.

Operating income C$43.6 million from C$22.1 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to C$373.3 million from C$242 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, for the third quarter of 2025, the company expects revenues between $385 million and $415 million, supported by continued execution of its backlog.

The company revised the full-year outlook, expecting revenue to range between $1.57 billion and $1.63 billion compared with $1.50 billion and $1.65 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 48% at the midpoint of guidance.

The company raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $305 million and $320 million from the earlier range of $290 million and $320 million, representing approximately 45% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

On Wednesday, MDA Space closed trading higher on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

