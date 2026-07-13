MDA Space Bets €567M on CLS to Build AI Geo-Intelligence Platform

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) said it has entered into a firm offer to acquire a 70% stake in Collecte Localisation Satellites, known as CLS, in a cash transaction that the company said would expand its Earth observation business into AI-driven data analytics and geo-intelligence services.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Greenley said CLS is a global leader in AI-driven Earth observation data analytics and would give MDA Space a significantly larger downstream services platform. Under the proposed transaction, France’s National Space Agency, CNES, would retain a 30% minority stake in CLS at closing.

MDA Space said the net consideration for the 70% majority interest is 567 million euros, subject to customary adjustments. The valuation is based on an enterprise value of 1 billion euros and an equity value of 810 million euros.

Greenley said the transaction is 100% cash-based and supported by fully committed bank financing. The company expects the deal to close in late 2026 or early 2027, subject to customary French procedures, execution of definitive transaction documents, required regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Deal Expands MDA Space’s Earth Observation Strategy

Greenley described the acquisition as a move to combine MDA Space’s upstream satellite and ground systems capabilities with CLS’s downstream analytics, monitoring and decision support services.

MDA Space currently builds and operates Earth observation assets, including the RADARSAT Constellation Mission and RADARSAT-2. The company also expects to launch its next-generation MDA CHORUS satellite constellation later this year.

CLS, by contrast, focuses on turning satellite and other data sources into monitoring, forecasting and decision support services using data scientists, AI experts and proprietary algorithms, Greenley said. He said CLS operates continuously, supporting customers globally through a 24/7 monitoring command center in Toulouse, France.

“As a result of this acquisition, we are creating a vertically integrated, AI-driven advanced data analytics platform for Earth observation,” Greenley said, adding that the combined platform would reach more than 14,000 customers in approximately 150 countries.

CLS Brings Diversified Customer Base and Analytics Capabilities

Greenley said CLS has operated for 40 years and employs 1,200 people worldwide. Its analytics platform is supported by 250 proprietary algorithms and models.

CLS serves five client ecosystems: environmental monitoring, energy and infrastructure monitoring and forecasting, fisheries monitoring, maritime security, including some defense work, and mobility. Greenley said this gives the combined business exposure to diversified end markets.

According to MDA Space’s presentation, CLS processes 30 million maritime positions daily and monitors 100% of global maritime traffic through its solutions. The company has equipped more than 24,000 fishing vessels with monitoring beacons, continuously monitors 100,000 connected mobile assets, processes 200,000 radar and optical images annually and has tracked 400,000 animals through wildlife monitoring over 40 years.

Financial Profile and Capital Structure

Chief Financial Officer Guillaume Lavoie said CLS generated 203 million euros in revenue in 2025, representing a 14% average annual growth rate since 2023. He said the majority of the company’s revenue comes from recurring services and multi-year service contracts.

Lavoie said CLS’s top 20 clients have maintained relationships with the company for an average of 18 years, while annual retention among its top 100 customers is 99%.

MDA Space also discussed the CLS transaction alongside its previously announced acquisition of Blue Canyon Technologies. Lavoie said the two acquisitions together represent a total cost of approximately C$2 billion, including transaction and other fees.

The company said it has fully committed bank financing to cover both acquisitions but expects to optimize its capital structure through a combination of equity, debt and bank facilities. Greenley said that following the closing of the CLS transaction and the Blue Canyon Technologies transaction, MDA Space expects its leverage ratio to remain within its stated target range of 1.5 to 2.5 times net debt to last 12 months adjusted EBITDA.

CNES to Remain Strategic Partner

Greenley said CNES, CLS’s founding shareholder dating back to 1986, will remain a minority shareholder and an important customer. He said CNES’s continuing 30% stake demonstrates that it expects to remain an engaged, long-term institutional partner.

Greenley also said CNES has 115 cooperation agreements across 44 countries and active partnerships with NASA, ESA, CSA, ISRO and agencies across Asia and the Middle East. He said the relationship is expected to support access to the European space ecosystem and aligns with MDA Space’s growth priorities in Earth observation technologies and international exports.

In closing remarks, Greenley said the transaction would establish MDA Space as a “global AI-driven geo-intelligence services company,” accelerate commercial uptake of MDA CHORUS through CLS’s sales network and double the company’s current recurring revenue stream.

About MDA Space (TSE:MDA)

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA; NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission - bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one.

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