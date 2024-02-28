MDA Q4 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - MDA Ltd. (MDA.TO), an aerospace and defense company, Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year.

Further the company provided its outlook for the first quarter and for fiscal 2024.

Quarterly earnings increased to C$13.5 million from C$8.8 million in the last year.

Excluding items, earnings were C$27.8 million or C$0.23 per share compared with C$22.3 million or C$0.18 per share in the prior year.

Revenues rose 10.2 percent to C$205 million from C$186.1 million in the prior year, driven by strong contributions from Robotics and Space Operations and Satellite Systems businesses.

The Street view for revenue is C$203.29 million.

Looking ahead to the next quarter, the company expects revenues to be C$205 million to C$215 million.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be C$190 million to C$210 million, reflecting around 19 percent to 20 percent adjusted EBITDA margin. It also expects revenues to be C$950 million to C$1.05 billion representing a growth of 25 percent.

Analysts on average estimate C$237.74 million of revenues for the first quarter and C$1 billion of revenues for the full year.

On Tuesday, MDA shares closed at C$14.08, down 1.47% in Toronto.

