$MD stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MD stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,742,111 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MD:
$MD Insider Trading Activity
$MD insiders have traded $MD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK S ORDAN sold 27,600 shares for an estimated $423,660
- MARY ANN E MOORE (EVP, GC, Chief Admin Off & Sec) sold 8,108 shares for an estimated $129,728
- JAMES D SWIFT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 11,100 shares for an estimated $119,768
- LAURA A LINYNSKY sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $78,120
$MD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $MD stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 5,126,560 shares (-62.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,260,467
- FMR LLC added 2,896,518 shares (+29433.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,002,316
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,705,151 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,491,581
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,159,435 shares (-62.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,331,787
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 1,500,485 shares (+628.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,686,363
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 912,818 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,976,172
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 780,983 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,246,496
