$MD stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MD stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,742,111 of trading volume.

$MD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MD:

$MD insiders have traded $MD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK S ORDAN sold 27,600 shares for an estimated $423,660

MARY ANN E MOORE (EVP, GC, Chief Admin Off & Sec) sold 8,108 shares for an estimated $129,728

JAMES D SWIFT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 11,100 shares for an estimated $119,768

LAURA A LINYNSKY sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $78,120

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $MD stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $MD on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.