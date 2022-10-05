MD or GDRX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Medical Services stocks have likely encountered both Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) and GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Pediatrix Medical Group has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that MD likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than GDRX has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

MD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.44, while GDRX has a forward P/E of 20.20. We also note that MD has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GDRX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23.

Another notable valuation metric for MD is its P/B ratio of 1.76. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, GDRX has a P/B of 2.58.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to MD's Value grade of A and GDRX's Value grade of C.

MD has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than GDRX, so it seems like value investors will conclude that MD is the superior option right now.



Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD): Free Stock Analysis Report



GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.