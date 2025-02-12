$MCY stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MCY stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $48,201,938 of trading volume.

$MCY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MCY:

$MCY insiders have traded $MCY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEIDI C. SULLIVAN (VP/Chief Human Capital Officer) sold 1,076 shares for an estimated $83,153

MARK ALLAN RIBISI (President of AIS subsidiary) purchased 55 shares for an estimated $3,559

$MCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $MCY stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

