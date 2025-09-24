MCY Rallies 22.6% YTD, Trades at Premium: Should You Buy the Stock?

Shares of Mercury General Corporation MCY are trading at a premium compared with the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Its price-to-book value of 2.29X is higher than the industry average of 1.54X. It has a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, shares of other insurers, such as Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL and First American Financial Corporation FAF, are trading at a multiple lower than the industry average, while Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF shares are trading at a premium.

MCY’s Price Performance

Shares of MCY have gained 22.6% in the year-to-date period, outperforming its industry growth of 7.9% and outperforming both the sector and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite, each of which gained 14.9%.

The insurer has a market capitalization of $4.5 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.3 million.

MCY vs. Industry, Sector & S&P 500 YTD

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Projections for MCY

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $5.8 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 7.9%. The consensus estimate for MCY’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.50 per share, down 37.4% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates increases of 64.4% and 6.5%, respectively, compared to the 2025 estimates. It has a Growth Score of A.

Optimistic Analyst Sentiment on MCY

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share has skyrocketed 1000% in the past two months, while the same for 2026 earnings has climbed 41%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Target Price for MCY Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by one analyst, the Zacks price target is $90 per share. The average indicates a 9.6% upside from the last closing price.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MCY’s Favorable Return on Capital

Return on equity (ROE) for the trailing 12 months was 16.6%, comparing favorably with the industry’s 7.7%. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Return on invested capital in the trailing 12 months was 9.6%, better than the industry average of 5.9%, reflecting MCY’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.

Factors Favoring MCY

Mercury General has been gaining ground by relying on a set of core organic strengths. Premiums have trended steadily higher, supported by rate increases across insurance lines and a growing base of policies. The Property and Casualty segment has also held up well, signaling a stable backdrop for the company’s operations. These organic drivers are lifting Mercury General’s top line and shaping the path for continued expansion.

Over the past five years, the top line grew at a compound annual growth rate of 7.6%, supported by higher net premiums earned and other revenues. California remains a key driver, with higher rates in the homeowner’s line and a growing number of auto policies strengthening the company’s premium base.

Net investment income has also played a key role in Mercury General’s growth. Over the past five years, it grew at a compound annual rate of 15.7%, supported by higher average yields and a larger base of invested assets. With floating-rate investments, the company anticipates that investment income in 2025 will remain close to the 2024 levels, continuing to provide a reliable contribution to overall revenue.

Mercury General’s strong liquidity position further supports its growth. With combined cash and short-term investments of $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2025, the company has sufficient resources to meet its operational needs. Historical cash generation has also been solid, with average annual net cash from operations over the past decade providing ample coverage for liquidity requirements.

Conclusion

Overall, Mercury General’s steady premium growth, resilient Property and Casualty segment, strong investment income and solid liquidity position provide a robust foundation for continued expansion. These strengths, combined with a favorable return on equity, highlight the company’s consistent ability to generate shareholder value. A VGM Score of A instills confidence.

With strong growth prospects, favorable estimates, and an attractive return on capital, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) insurer presents a compelling opportunity for potential investors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

