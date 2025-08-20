MCY Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: What's Next?

Shares of Mercury General Corporation MCY have gained 20.4% in the past year, outperforming its industry, the Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s growth of 6.8%, 17.1% and 15.6%, respectively.



Mercury General has outperformed its peers, American Financial Group, Inc. AFG and NMI Holdings Inc. NMIH, which have risen 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively, in the past year. Meanwhile, shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL have lost 12.2% in the past year.



The insurer has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.3 million.

MCY Trading Above 50-Day and 200-Day Moving Averages

Shares of Mercury General are trading above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of $68.22 and $62.39, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data. Its share price as of Aug. 19, 2025, was $73.59, an 8.8% discount from its 52-week high of $80.72.



MCY’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $5.81 million, implying a year-over-year improvement of 7.8%. The estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 64.4% and 6.5%, respectively, from the corresponding 2025 estimates.



The insurer has a solid surprise history. It surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 166%. MCY has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score helps analyze the growth prospects of a company.

MCY’s Favorable Return on Capital

Return on equity (ROE) for the trailing 12 months was 16.6%, which compared favorably with the industry’s 7.6%. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.



Return on invested capital in the trailing 12 months was 9.6%, better than the industry average of 5.9%, reflecting MCY’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.

Average Target Price for MCY Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by one analyst, the Zacks average price target is $90 per share. The average suggests a potential 23% upside from the last closing price.



What's Aiding MCY's Performance?

Mercury General has been witnessing an improvement in net premiums written across its Property and Casualty segment. Rate increases in the California automobile and homeowners lines of insurance business and an increase in the number of policies written in the California private passenger automobile and homeowners lines of insurance business should drive net premiums earned. The top line witnessed a five-year (2020-2024) CAGR of 7.6%, driven by higher net premiums earned, net investment income and other revenues.



Net investment income has been an important component of Mercury General’s top-line growth. Mercury General’s net investment income witnessed a CAGR of 15.7% in the last five years (2020-2024). Net investment income stands to benefit from a higher average yield combined with higher average invested assets and cash. Increasing overall market interest rates, as well as higher yields on investments based on floating interest rates, are expected to drive the average annual yield on investments.



Mercury General has generated positive cash flow from operations each year since the public offering of its common stock in November 1985. With combined cash and short-term investments, as well as undrawn credit in its unsecured credit facility, the company believes its cash flow from operations is adequate to satisfy its liquidity requirements without the forced sale of investments. Investment maturities are also available to meet the company’s liquidity needs.

Conclusion

Solid performance across its Property and Casualty segment, rate increases, rise in the number of policies written, higher average invested assets and cash, as well as financial flexibility, make Mercury General a strong contender for being in one’s portfolio.



Mercury General also has a VGM Score of A. Stocks with a favorable VGM Score are those with the most attractive value, best growth and most promising momentum compared with peers.



Coupled with Favorable estimates, solid growth projections, as well as higher return on capital, the time appears right for potential investors to bet on this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) insurer. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

