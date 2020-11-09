MCY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.22, changing hands as high as $44.55 per share. Mercury General Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCY's low point in its 52 week range is $33.45 per share, with $53.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.