MCY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.22, changing hands as high as $44.55 per share. Mercury General Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Mercury General Corp. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MCY's low point in its 52 week range is $33.45 per share, with $53.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.03.

