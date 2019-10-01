MCY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.84, changing hands as low as $54.76 per share. Mercury General Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCY's low point in its 52 week range is $47.96 per share, with $65.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.80.

